The clip emerged online yesterday for Dara's gameshow 'Go 8-Bit'.

The game involves the guest stars (Jodie Kid and Greg Wallace) controlling a game version of Dara and attempting to return Dara's potatoes to the dinner table.

The presenter and gaming expert Ellie Gibson struggles to even read out the description of the game, as Dara looks on bemusedly.

In the clip, Dara O'Briain exclaims: "Of course! Why would I serve anything else? Maybe a nice bowl of pasta or something? No! Welcome to my home. Have some POTATOES."

It's a pretty lazy and offensive attempt at humour from the show and the writers involved. All for a quick and easy laugh.

But Dara O'Briain seems to have taken it all in good humour, tweeting:

We’re back for a 3rd series, tonight! Features games, war, war-games, some casual racism and a perfect recreation of a 1982 Game and Watch. https://t.co/430hyg8vhX — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) February 11, 2018

Lastly, after mimicking to be a bodhrán-playing Leprechaun, O'Briain collapses his head in his hands and remarks "I can never go home".

Lazy comedy writing or genuinely offensive?

The reactions online were mixed:

English people and their potato jokes. What makes the joke funny is the complete cultural ignorance of what they are making fun of. I'm glad 8 bit is back thou!!!! — Cairbre O'Donnell (@Cairbre) February 13, 2018