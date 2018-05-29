Footage of a crash between a motorbike and a Bus Eireann coach proves how dangerous weaving in and out of traffic can be.

Reddit user /TalTallon uploaded this video of a motorbike on a busy road at Dublin's Red Cow yesterday afternoon.

As the bike makes it's way through the traffic, it can be seen swerving between cars before making a sharp turn into the bus lane.

Within seconds the bike and a Bus Eireann coach make contact and the driver of the motorbike is thrown from their seat.

The drivers in surrounding cars are quick to spring into action to come to the aid of the motorcyclist.