Dave Moore is some man.

He can speak 5,984 languages, he can play 4,935 musical instruments, he's an all round nice guy and he has 8,464 kids.

Apart from all of these accomplishments Dave also has a secret TV career, which we only became aware of this morning.

Dave used to feature on Podge & Rodge, on their Scare At Bedtime show, we have the proof to share with you and it's glorious!

Skip to 1 hour 40 minutes in this bad boy to see a VERY baby faced Dave Moore:

And he also stars in the first epidode below, skip to 3 minutes in for some of the finest wig acting you're ever likely to see!