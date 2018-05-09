The Eurovision song contest is pretty self explanatory.

The clue is in the title.

Countries from around Europe compete in a mad singing competition every year and we give each other points based on the quality of the songs / the proximity of the country singing to our own.

So there was more than a bit of head scratching when it was announced that Australia would be allowed to enter the Eurovision in 2015.

And Deadpool has now weighed in on the subject while at the same time managing to promote the release dates for Deadpool 2 in Europe.

Clever Deadpool.