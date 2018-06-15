Dermot & Dave were sent in two gorgeous little goldfish last year.

We called them Dermot and Dave and they were happy fish, who soon captured the attention of the entire Today FM office.

They were fed and cared for with love and affection, and during a recent office revamp, multiple teams pitched in to ensure they were cared for 24/7.

Then Sean, from the Dermot & Dave team, got his big Clare hands on them and, well, now we've had two fish funerals in the space of one day.

#FishFuneralFridays

The moral of the story, don't let Sean change the water in your fish tank.

Unless you really hate your fish.