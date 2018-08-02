Dermot & Dave's Papal Playlist Will Take You Straight Back To Your School Days
The Pope's visit to Ireland is just around the corner, with an estimated 600,000 people expected to descend on to Dublin's Phoenix Park to catch a glimpse of the main man himself.
To celebrate this historic moment Dermot & Dave asked listeners to send in their all-time favourite hymns and we've created this holy playlist for you to blare to get you into the Pope mood.
Behold, Dermot & Dave's Papal Playlist, in the name of the Father, the Son and the holy tunes, Amen.
This takes us right back!