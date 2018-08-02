The Pope's visit to Ireland is just around the corner, with an estimated 600,000 people expected to descend on to Dublin's Phoenix Park to catch a glimpse of the main man himself.

To celebrate this historic moment Dermot & Dave asked listeners to send in their all-time favourite hymns and we've created this holy playlist for you to blare to get you into the Pope mood.

Behold, Dermot & Dave's Papal Playlist, in the name of the Father, the Son and the holy tunes, Amen.

This takes us right back!