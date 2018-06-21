Dermot Had A Very Logical Reaction When Dave Whipped Out His Crocs
Why do Crocs exist?
Ok, people who work in a hospital, like surgeons or nurses, get a free pass because apparently they are very comfortable.
But everyone else needs to stay away from these offences against fashion.
Most people avoid Crocs like the plague, but not our Dave Moore.
Nope, Dave has multiple pairs, and another pair were delivered to the office yesterday.
This is the only rational reaction when somebody buys #crocs 😷@DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM pic.twitter.com/eH9W6P89Rz— Today FM (@TodayFM) June 21, 2018
#BinThe Crocs