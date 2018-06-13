This is an issue the Irish people take very seriously, are you a Barry's person or are you loyal to Lyons?

The answer often depends on what the tea of choice was in the house you grew up in.

Any Irish person worth their salt can tell the difference between the two, and the way to make a perfect cuppa of either Barry's or Lyons has been the subject of fierce debate.

So it's great to see The Donald and Kim Jong-un finally using their influence during their recent historic summit to finally put to bed the Barry's vs Lyons tea question.

Whoever is responsible for this meme should get the rest of the week off work, well played!