A couple were having a picnic in Glenelg, South Australia when they spotted a Black Labrador frolicking in the water with a dolphin.

According to them, "The Black Labrador was exhausted after very happily swimming around with the dolphin for half an hour. He finally decided to make his way back to his owner and as he was swimming back, the dolphin took a twirly charge at the dog and threw himself back the other way and flew graciously over the dog in a playful manner!"

"It was a very happy and exciting moment to experience. The dog arrived safely back in his owners presence as the on-lookers cheered him on!"

If Lassie and Flipper got together to make a movie the Fergal Darcy show think that this is what it could look like: