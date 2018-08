David Hasselwoof? No. Okaaaay.

This dog was convinced that the girl in his family was in distress in the sea so immediately he jumped into action.

Matya...or Supermatyas the dog doesn't think twice about his own safety and does his thing.

What an absolute ledgebag.

Although as health and safety is very high up on his list of priorities they need to get Matyas a high-vis vest or maybe even some red jocks.