Dog Nicks False Teeth And You Can Guess What Happens Next
This is Maggie.
She is owned by Eunice.
Eunice's Dad was looking after her mutt and decided to have a nap on the couch.
He had taken his dentures out and placed them on the living room table.
He then woke up to this:
She looks like the dogs in that freaky Pedigree Chum advert:
Check out Eunice's original Tweet below:
You guyssss! A few months ago my dog, Maggie, stole my dads dentures while he was napping (his gums had been hurting him so he took them out mid-afternoon) and he found her like this. Lmfaooo im deadddd rn remembering this @dog_feelings @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/lz9WIKFJEg— Eunice (@eUniFiEd) August 24, 2018