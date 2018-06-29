There may be water shortage warnings in place around the country, but these kids didn't let that fact stand in the way of them keeping cool.

A motorist was passing a housing estate in Finglas, Dublin during the heatwave when he spotted the incredible sight of a load of kids splashing around in a homemade pool, created from wood and tarp.

Children from all ages were lining up to take a crack at jumping in to the pool from an overlooking wall.

Some were more brave than others, but the commentary is what make this video so good.

You can check it out in full here.