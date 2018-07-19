The summer holidays are stretching out in front of us, with weeks of school-free sunshine on the horizon and no end in sight.

It can sometimes be a challenge to convince your little ones to step away from their screen, and head out to play.

However one fabulous neighbourhood in West Dublin has come up with a perfect, cost-effective way of encouraging kids to get outside and explore.

The imaginative residents association have painted rocks and hidden them around the estate for children to find.

The rocks are simple and fun and some contain positive messages for the kids.

But mostly they are a fun way to get kids out of the houses and playing with other children with a common goal.

There's even a Fortnite rock.

Our personal favourite is the Nemo on and now we are leaving work early to go play this.