This is no surprise really, considering he is one of the soundest blokes in the music industry.

He was even awarded an MBE by Lizzie for the work he has done with various charities.

Now, he has gone above and beyond and donated a LEGO head that he hopes will raise loads of cash for a local charity.

The charity shop in Ed's hometown of Framlington in Suffolk told the East Anglian Times,

"As Framlingham is his local shop, he thinks of us. Normally it's a few jumpers and Hoax T-shirts he wears on tour, which are great, but this time we got the head."

The generous singer has also given them a record player, headphones, books, headphones, and "Heinz ketchup memorabilia".

Nice one Ed.