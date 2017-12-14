Sure you never know who you might bump into in Dublin at any stage.

Ed Sheeran touched down in Ireland yesterday and headed straight to Camden Recording Studios on Dublin's Camden Street.

Keeping a low profile and wearing a cap the singer met up with Bressie who handed Ed A Lust For Life's Little Book Of Sound, because lets face it, Ed Sheeran is pretty sound himself.

Pleasure to have had @teddysphotos into @camdenrecordingstudios and more importantly I got to give him @a_lust_for_life #thelittlebookofsound as couldn’t be handed to a more apt lad. A sincerely sound guy who is prime example of why being sound is sound #soundeffect #recordingstudio A post shared by Niall breslin (@bressie) on Dec 14, 2017 at 4:48am PST

It was just a flying visit although you'd love to see Ed busking on Grafton Street while it's all lit up like a magical Christmas wonderland.

We can live in hope.