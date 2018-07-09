In case you haven't heard, it's coming home.

Football that is.

England fans are now beside themselves after reaching the semi finals of the World Cup and their iconic chant of 'Footballs coming home,' is everywhere, on every street and in every corner of the internet.

There's no escaping their hopeful tune and for some people, it's beginning to wear thin.

So when a load of England fans gathered in Temple Bar over the weekend and enquired how to say 'It's coming home' as Gaeilge, the people they asked couldn't resist having a bit of craic with it.

English tourists in Dublin asked a local how to say "it's coming home" in Irish 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oim1AaiflQ — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) July 8, 2018

Oh the irony.