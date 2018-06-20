Every Irish Mammy Would Love These World Cup Fans
The Senegal and Japanese fans have been praised for their actions after both played games yesterday in The World Cup.
Senegal fans cleaning their section, class ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cxJo0NpNEH— infosmessi (@INFOSMESSl) June 19, 2018
And the Japanese fans were also doing their bit:
This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support 🇯🇵 #class✅#respect✅#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FyYLhAGDbi— Christopher McKaig (@Coachmckaig) June 19, 2018
Even before the Senegal Poland game the fans were outside chilling with each other:
The beauty of the World Cup.— Today FM (@TodayFM) June 19, 2018
Poland and Senegal have never played each other before. Fans outside the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, just enjoying themselves. @JohnDugganSport @offtheball pic.twitter.com/45AiGFCFyh