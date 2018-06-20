The Senegal and Japanese fans have been praised for their actions after both played games yesterday in The World Cup.

Senegal fans cleaning their section, class ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cxJo0NpNEH — infosmessi (@INFOSMESSl) June 19, 2018

And the Japanese fans were also doing their bit:

This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support 🇯🇵 #class✅#respect✅#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FyYLhAGDbi — Christopher McKaig (@Coachmckaig) June 19, 2018

Even before the Senegal Poland game the fans were outside chilling with each other: