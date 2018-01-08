There was a lot to chat about following last night's Golden Globes in Hollywood, including two Irish wins on the night.

Saoirse Ronan picked up the best actress award for her role in Ladybird.

A round of applause for Saoirse Ronan taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in @LadyBirdMovie! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fXm4pygZ41 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboard's Outside Ebbing Missouri' won four awards, including best film.

A full list of winners can be found here.

Seth Meyer opened up the evening by addressing sexual harassment in Hollywood and having a go at President Donald Trump.

Most women wore black to the awards ceremony last night to highlight sexual harassment in the industry and bring awareness to the Times Up campaign, which is calling for new laws to tackle the issue.

.@DebraMessing calls out network to its face for paying men more than women. So much more interesting than “Who are you wearing?” pic.twitter.com/R6tNTJDutx #GoldenGlobes #timesup — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 7, 2018

Stars say 'Time's Up' by wearing black on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet https://t.co/S9btVZV2pp pic.twitter.com/fVGcjPLTEu — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 8, 2018

While Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. de Mille Award and delivered a goosebump inducing speech.

But our favourite moment of the night had to come courtesy of Kelly Clarkson who completely fan-girled over meeting Meryl Steep!