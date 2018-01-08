There were two Irish wins at last night's awards

There was a lot to chat about following last night's Golden Globes in Hollywood, including two Irish wins on the night.

Saoirse Ronan picked up the best actress award for her role in Ladybird.

Martin McDonagh's 'Three Billboard's Outside Ebbing Missouri' won four awards, including best film.

A full list of winners can be found here.

Seth Meyer opened up the evening by addressing sexual harassment in Hollywood and having a go at President Donald Trump.

Most women wore black to the awards ceremony last night to highlight sexual harassment in the industry and bring awareness to the Times Up campaign, which is calling for new laws to tackle the issue.

 While Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. de Mille Award and delivered a goosebump inducing speech.

But our favourite moment of the night had to come courtesy of Kelly Clarkson who completely fan-girled over meeting Meryl Steep!