The family of Newbridge teen Ben Moran, who died by suicide in August 2015, are campaigning to have Ed Sheeran dedicate the song Photograph to Ben when they travel to see him play the Phoenix Park on Friday night.

Charlotte Wolfe said, 'A most of you know our hearts were broken in two when we tragically lost Ben to suicide when he was aged just 18. He was a big Ed Sheeran fan and Photograph was his favourite song.

'His Mam had the words, 'You won't ever be alone, wait for me to come home' on his headstone. I brought Ben to his first Ed Sheeran concert in January 2013, we were all gripped from that day and have been travelling to his concerts ever since.

'I would absolutely love for Ed to dedicate the song Photograph to ben on the 18th as myself and my twins and close friends will attend this concert and this would mean the world to us.'

Charlotte uploaded her emotional plea to her Facebook page adding, 'You never know with the power of Facebook,this might just happen.'

If you or anyone close to you needs to talk please contact:



Samaritans 116 123 or text 087 2 60 90 90

Pieta House 1800 247 247

Childline 1800 66 66 66