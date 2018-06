Forget tactics.

Forget skill.

The one thing Russian fans are relying on are the 'Mustaches Of Hope'

Television presenter Ivan Urgant launched the campaign by saying, “Team manager Stanislav Cherchesov needs our support. Everything is against him, including forecasts, weather, physical laws, some footballers’ anatomy and even simple logic!”

Here is Urgant revealing his ronnie as he launched campaign:

Russian Manager Cherchesov sports a fine soup strainer and has done since childhood when he was nominated to be the one who bought the fags at the local corner shop.

See for yourself:

It's a pity this only started now.

These lads would've fitted right in:

