Around two dozen demonstrators attended a white nationalist rally in Washington over the weekend.

'Unite the Right 2' had planned for up to 400 protesters to attend the rally, however they were outnumbered by counter-protesters, who attended in their thousands chanting "Nazis go home" and "No KKK in the USA."

Spotted amongst the various signs being held in the air on the day was a placard displaying the message 'Down With This Sort Of Thing,' first made famous by an episode of Father Ted episode where Ted and Dougal are sent to protest a blasphemous film, condemned by the Pope.

Since then the line has been used to protest the pope along with police brutality and Donald Trump.

