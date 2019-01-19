Feed The Family For A Tenner!
We put it to the listeners of Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis to send in their best, healthy and delicious recipes that feed the entire family for under a tenner.
We received loads of scrumptious ideas, both vegetarian and meals for meat lovers, all of them coming in under the €10 budget!
If you have ideas, get your recipes in to alison@todayfm.com
The best one so far came in from Alan..
"Alison beat this! 49c bag of pasta, €2.30 jar of pesto and a head of broccoli for 69c = €3.98 of yum!"
So far some great ideas are...
From Reuzi on Instagram: Mac N' Cheese
- 200g of grated red cheddar and mozzarella
- half carton of cream cheese
- 350ml of milk
- 2 tablespoons of corn starch
- barilla fusilli
TOTAL: €8.65
From Dearbhla McDonnell: Coconut Cauliflower Chickpea Curry
- 1 tablespoon of coconut oil
- 1 onion
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1.5 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 medium head of cauliflower
- 1 can of ply tomatoes
- 1 can chickpeas
- 3/4 cup of water
- 1/4 teaspoon of chilli flakes
All for under a tenner!
From Ellen on Instagram:
Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis, Saturdays and Sundays from 8am!