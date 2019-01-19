We put it to the listeners of Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis to send in their best, healthy and delicious recipes that feed the entire family for under a tenner.

We received loads of scrumptious ideas, both vegetarian and meals for meat lovers, all of them coming in under the €10 budget!

If you have ideas, get your recipes in to alison@todayfm.com

The best one so far came in from Alan..

"Alison beat this! 49c bag of pasta, €2.30 jar of pesto and a head of broccoli for 69c = €3.98 of yum!"

So far some great ideas are...

From Reuzi on Instagram: Mac N' Cheese

- 200g of grated red cheddar and mozzarella

- half carton of cream cheese

- 350ml of milk

- 2 tablespoons of corn starch

- barilla fusilli

TOTAL: €8.65

From Dearbhla McDonnell: Coconut Cauliflower Chickpea Curry

- 1 tablespoon of coconut oil

- 1 onion

- 4 garlic cloves

- 1.5 teaspoon cumin seeds

- 1 teaspoon garam masala

- 1 medium head of cauliflower

- 1 can of ply tomatoes

- 1 can chickpeas

- 3/4 cup of water

- 1/4 teaspoon of chilli flakes

All for under a tenner!

