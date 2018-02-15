Oh the 80s and 90s - What a time it was for fashion, as a young Dermot & Dave can prove... (you're welcome Ireland)

Fashion icons the pair of them.

Dermot & Dave weren't the only fashionistas in Ireland in the 80s and 90s though.

Footage of Head To Toe, a TV show at the time which looked at youth culture and fashion trends in Dublin, has cropped up again on Reddit this week.

One report describes Grafton Street as a poser’s paradise with presenter Mary O’Sullivan asking Irish teenagers about their style

Sit back and enjoy this excellent report on goths, cure-heads and Psycho Billies.

It was a simpler time, oh the memories!