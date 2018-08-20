No, you're crying

Ah lads, pass us the tissues.

Children at Rotterdam Children's Hospital, and their families, were invited to attend a home game between Feyenoord and visitors Excelsior over the weekend.

The travelling Excelsior supporters heard of the gesture and decided to try make the day even more special by bringing some soft toys to give to the kids.

The fans in the upper tier realised their special guests were in the tier below them and started throwing down hundreds of cuddly toys, essentially making it rain teddy bears.





Be right back, we just have something in our eye.