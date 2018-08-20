Ah lads, pass us the tissues.

Children at Rotterdam Children's Hospital, and their families, were invited to attend a home game between Feyenoord and visitors Excelsior over the weekend.

The travelling Excelsior supporters heard of the gesture and decided to try make the day even more special by bringing some soft toys to give to the kids.

The fans in the upper tier realised their special guests were in the tier below them and started throwing down hundreds of cuddly toys, essentially making it rain teddy bears.

🐻 | Als de stadionklok 19.02 aangeeft, het oprichtingsjaar van Excelsior, komen de knuffels naar beneden.



"Een prachtig gebaar."#feyexchttps://t.co/x6G08ktPNJ pic.twitter.com/h2uB6hlXsd — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) August 19, 2018





It's raining teddy bears! 🐻



Excelsior fans threw hundreds of cuddly toys down to children from the Rotterdam Children's Hospital during their Eredivisie match at Feyenoord today. pic.twitter.com/HSAQMvcKz6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 19, 2018









What a touch of class. https://t.co/vx1eDvl0vd — Christopher Fowler (@csfcrinan) August 19, 2018





Love the beautiful game. These are priceless moments ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/gKPgtNqpTD — FreakyFirmino❤️ (@MpbYNWA) August 19, 2018

Be right back, we just have something in our eye.