Football Fans Throw Down Hundreds Of Cuddly Toys To Sick Kids
Ah lads, pass us the tissues.
Children at Rotterdam Children's Hospital, and their families, were invited to attend a home game between Feyenoord and visitors Excelsior over the weekend.
The travelling Excelsior supporters heard of the gesture and decided to try make the day even more special by bringing some soft toys to give to the kids.
The fans in the upper tier realised their special guests were in the tier below them and started throwing down hundreds of cuddly toys, essentially making it rain teddy bears.
🐻 | Als de stadionklok 19.02 aangeeft, het oprichtingsjaar van Excelsior, komen de knuffels naar beneden.— FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) August 19, 2018
"Een prachtig gebaar."#feyexchttps://t.co/x6G08ktPNJ pic.twitter.com/h2uB6hlXsd
It's raining teddy bears! 🐻— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 19, 2018
Excelsior fans threw hundreds of cuddly toys down to children from the Rotterdam Children's Hospital during their Eredivisie match at Feyenoord today. pic.twitter.com/HSAQMvcKz6
🖤❤️ Prachtige actie van onze fans voor het Sophia Kinderziekenhuis. #feyexc #samensterk @ProExcelsior ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/kXdWPbyLZ2— Excelsior Rotterdam (@excelsiorrdam) August 19, 2018
What a touch of class. https://t.co/vx1eDvl0vd— Christopher Fowler (@csfcrinan) August 19, 2018
Love the beautiful game. These are priceless moments ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/gKPgtNqpTD— FreakyFirmino❤️ (@MpbYNWA) August 19, 2018
Be right back, we just have something in our eye.