WTF?

Benjamin Kolloli was so delighted to score the winning goal for F.C. Zurich in their opening Europa League game against AEK Larnaca, that he literally lost the run of himself.

Now in fairness, he was playing away from home in an ancient stadium in Cyprus, but maybe next time UEFA should provide a blueprint stadium layout to players. 

It's not how you'd expect to pick up an injury!

Don't worry he's okay! Just a bit morto we imagine!