Benjamin Kolloli was so delighted to score the winning goal for F.C. Zurich in their opening Europa League game against AEK Larnaca, that he literally lost the run of himself.

Now in fairness, he was playing away from home in an ancient stadium in Cyprus, but maybe next time UEFA should provide a blueprint stadium layout to players.

It's not how you'd expect to pick up an injury!

E questo? Come diavolo fate a non amare l'Europa League, ditemelo che proprio non riesco a capacitarmene #europaleague pic.twitter.com/ixPhst19Nr — Paolo Vigo (@Pagolo) 20 September 2018

Don't worry he's okay! Just a bit morto we imagine!