The rental property market in Dublin is bleak.

As prices increase, the bang renters get for their buck is rapidly decreasing.

Take this two bed apartment on Bride Street in Dublin 2.

For €135 per week, you could rent one bunk in a four bunk bed room, and share with seven other people in total.

According to the ad, 'Apartments comprise of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, fully fitted kitchen, laundry washing machine and dryer, cable television, internet, microwave, central heating . Each room has two bunk beds, meaning each apartment can sleep up to eight people.'

And we thought this stairwell in Ranelagh was bad.