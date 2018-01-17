A polar air mass settled over Ireland yesterday and brought with it freezing temperatures, sleet and snow.

The Dublin mountains were covered with the white stuff last night as was of the country.

This is the Dublin mountains right now. Reply with your #Snow pics and videos ⬇️ (when it's safe to do so) Tell us where you are too ❄️🌧 pic.twitter.com/C1FsulGpm6 — Today FM (@TodayFM) January 16, 2018

While most of us were tucked up with our electric blankets and hot water bottles, one hero in Armagh decided to make the most of the weather conditions and headed out for a bit of skiing.

Armagh: The next skiing capital of the world.