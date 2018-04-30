A Group Of Kids Mixed Up Francis Brennan With Donald Trump On National Television
So this happened, and we are so very glad it did!
A group of kids on Irish makeover show At Your Service thought Francis Brennan was Donald Trump.
During an episode this week, some young party-goers thought Francis had dressed up as Donald Trump.
A flabbergasted Francis, who was also holding a barn owl at the time (this story just gets more and more magical as it goes on) responded with:
'Oh right. Well that's grand.'
This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen on Irish television pic.twitter.com/IAZVXqosYk— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) April 29, 2018
Long live Francis Trump.