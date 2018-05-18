You may remember back in January, Vanity Fair accidentally added extra limbs to Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon when they appeared on the Oscar issue.

The magazine was forced to issue an apology for the mess up and now, sister magazine GQ, has poked fun at the error by releasing a cover of it's own.

The magazine added a few extra limbs to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman who all star on its comedy issue cover:

GQ released an editor's note, apologizing for the "error":

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know".