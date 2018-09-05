Calling all Spice Bag lovers - Tayto have revealed their brand new flavour of crisps and we've a feeling these will be flying off the shelves.

The newest addition to the Tayto family was revealed exclusively on air this morning on the Dermot & Dave show.

Tayto Spice Bag, which was chosen by the Irish public during the Tayto Flavour campaign beat out Sunday Roast, Breakfast Roll and Curry sauce to become the next Tayto product on the shelves.

In February of this year, Tayto launched it’s Tayto Flavour campaign.

Voting took place via online and throughout Mr Tayto’s national roadshow giving crisp lovers a chance to vote for their favourite flavour.

Tayto Spice Bag won via landslide victory with a huge 51% of the vote and is available for your approval in stores now for a limited time.