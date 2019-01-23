Gender reveals have been taking over social media for the past few months and it seems everyone is trying to out do the previous person's efforts.

The idea of a gender reveal party is for a pregnant woman to invite friends and family around to find out the sex of the baby.

Balloons, fire works and cupcakes are all pretty standard gender reveal party paraphernalia.

Even celebrities are getting involved in the trend.

But one company has taken gender reveals to the next level.

Villa Italian Kitchen, a restaurant chain in the US, yesterday announced they are adding a brand new item to their menu: a gender reveal lasagne.

But it's not just any old lasagne, oh no.

For $140 you get a catering package for 12 people including garlic rolls, a garden, a Caesar or Greek salad, and a cheese lasagna.

You may be wondering, but where's the gender reveal aspect? It's in the CHEESE.

Yep, you guessed it. They will dye the cheese either pink or blue, depending on the gender of the baby.

Let us tagliatelle ya, we have serious beef with whoever came up with this idea.