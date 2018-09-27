Giant iPhone Tombstone Placed Over The Grave Of A 25 Year Old Woman
A giant iPhone headstone has been spotted over the grave of a 25-year-old woman.
A full-length photograph of the woman features of the front of the phone tombstone, which also has an Apple logo, a home button and a 'camera.'
Rita Shameeva passed away in January 2016 and it's believed that black basalt was the material most likely to create the unusual tombstone.
In Ufa on the grave of a young girl put a monument in the form of an iPhone— rajiv (@rajbindas86) September 27, 2018
On the front panel - a photo of the deceased in full size. And at the base of the sculpture is a QR code. pic.twitter.com/vJUePklked