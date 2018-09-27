Complete with volume buttons and a five foot 'photo' of the woman

A giant iPhone headstone has been spotted over the grave of a 25-year-old woman.

A full-length photograph of the woman features of the front of the phone tombstone, which also has an Apple logo, a home button and a 'camera.'

Rita Shameeva passed away in January 2016 and it's believed that black basalt was the material most likely to create the unusual tombstone.