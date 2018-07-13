Dig out your One4All gift cards!

The fourth annual Shop4Crumlin takes place nationwide from Saturday 21st until Sunday 29th July.

The charity campaign will raise money for the CMRF Giggle Fund, a fund dedicated to bringing a smile to patients at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Every time you use your One4All card during the Shop4Crumlin week, One4All will donate 50c to the CMRF Giggle Fund. If you use your card in Arnotts, Argos, Debenhams, Life Style Sports or Littlewoods Ireland during the week, they'll donate an extra 50c bringing the total donation to €1.

The more times you use your One4All gift card, the more One4All will donate so now is the best time to dig out that card you got at Christmas! Check out where you can use your One4All card here.

Funds raised during this campaign go towards helping children like Ava Diggin.

Ava is from Killorglin, Kerry and is going into 4th class in Scoil Mhuire.

In 2012 Ava was diagnosed with Leukaemia.

While Ava was receiving treatment in Crumlin Children's Hospital, she availed of the Giggle Fund and this week Today FM's Alison Curtis took Ava on a very special day out to reward Ava for her bravery.

Ava finished up her treatment in 2014 and while she still has issues with hip pain and receives physiotherapy every month, Ava has been given the all clear.

This One4All charity campaign is in it's fourth year and so far, has helped raise over €70,000 for sick children. This year, all money raised will be donated to the CMRF Giggle Fund, which helps make the hospital experience for sick children as pleasant as possible.

For more information, see One4All.ie/Shop4Crumlin.