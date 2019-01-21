Well, this is one way to stay hydrated.

A goalkeeper playing for Enfield Town in a game with Surrey team Corinthians fancied something other than a Lucozade Sport when a fan offered him a pint!

Non League Legend of the Day award goes to the Enfield Town keeper who was great value for the @CorinthianCas fans. They offered him chips and a pint and he duly obliged. Top man! @NonLeaguePaper @NonLeagueCrowd pic.twitter.com/cLAxzPBCeV — Stuart Tree (@StuartTree) January 19, 2019

