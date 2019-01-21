Ben Fosters.

Well, this is one way to stay hydrated.

A goalkeeper playing for Enfield Town in a game with Surrey team Corinthians fancied something other than a Lucozade Sport when a fan offered him a pint!

Remember kids Please Save Responsibly!

This isn't the first time The Fergal Darcy show has inspired real life we remember a while back doing The Fergal D'Arcy Boozeball First XI

This reminded us of the time a player CAUGHT a pint and had a swig after scoring an incredible last minute goal: