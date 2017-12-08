Graham Norton Will Be The Perfect Thing To Snuggle Up To On This Freezing Cold Friday Night
It's freezing cold, it's snowing, the world and his wife are going to their Christmas parties tonight and you won't be able to get a taxi home for love nor money.
If ever there was a night to stay in and curl up on the couch with the heating on full blast - tonight is the night.
And Graham Norton will be on to keep you company as usual, with a brilliant line up and a legendary musical guest.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jessica Chastain, Dawn French, Rebel Wilson and Noel Gallagher will all join Graham on his famous red couch.
Friday night telly = sorted.
Graham Norton is on BBC 1 at 10.35pm