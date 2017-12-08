It's freezing cold, it's snowing, the world and his wife are going to their Christmas parties tonight and you won't be able to get a taxi home for love nor money.

If ever there was a night to stay in and curl up on the couch with the heating on full blast - tonight is the night.

And Graham Norton will be on to keep you company as usual, with a brilliant line up and a legendary musical guest.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jessica Chastain, Dawn French, Rebel Wilson and Noel Gallagher will all join Graham on his famous red couch.

Friday night telly = sorted.

Graham Norton is on BBC 1 at 10.35pm