As house prices continue to climb nationwide, renting costs are also skyrocketing across the country.

Renting a home in Dublin, and all the bills that come with it, would bring a tear to your eye with many renters willing to fork out well over the asking price to lock down accommodation.

This flat share in Dublin 6 is no exception.

This 'single bedroom' is available for €610 per month, with one other person currently occupying the second bedroom in the flat.

There's barely enough space for a single bed and the tiny wardrobe at the bottom of the room, is the only other piece of furniture in the room.

Following a short spell online, the room has now been removed from all property rental sites.