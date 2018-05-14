Forget the flag waving, the leprechaun suits and even the full shamrock tuxedos that Irish supports were rocking at this year's Eurovision.

Israel may have swept to victory with the public vote on Saturday night in Lisbon, but there was only ever going to be one winner on the night and that was Irish Eurovision royalty that is Marty Whelan.

It looks like the love for Marty was strong this weekend, and judging from this sign we're not the only ones who adore his dramatic commentary and his genuine love for the Eurovision song contest.

G'wan Marty you good thing! Like a fine wine, getting better with age 😂