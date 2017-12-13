When you're given just two and a half hours notice to host one of the biggest TV shows in the US, you'd expect to be more than a little nervous.

There were no nerves on show from Harry Styles though, as he filled in for James Corden on the Late Late Show, hours after Cordon's wife delivered their third baby, a little baby girl.

Styles was confident and funny and even hinted that he'd like to do the the job full time!

.@Harry_Styles is here with a special announcement! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/U4GuPltSUA — ☃️ Frosty The Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 13, 2017

And people said the singer would only ever go in one direction.... (sorry)