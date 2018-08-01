Has Cheryl's Irish Mystery Businessman Been Found?
It looks like superstar Cheryl has found love with a highly sprung Irish businessman.
At least that's what Gareth thinks. The amateur sleuth is convinced that the horizontal head honcho has wooed Chez after her split from Liam Payne:
The silence coming from @mattressmick in relation to these rumours is deafening. pic.twitter.com/5lgISR9LXq— Gareth (@agdeanamhrudai) July 30, 2018
He has even approached the Cheryl PR people for answers:
Hi all - Having not received a denial from Mattress Mick for 24 hours I reached out to Cheryl's PR people to see if the couple were ready to go public.#standby pic.twitter.com/j6hbWWiBQX— Gareth (@agdeanamhrudai) July 31, 2018