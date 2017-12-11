His mother released a video showing how upset he is and it's been viewed over 20 million times

Kimberly Jones, mother of Keaton Jones, uploaded a video to Facebook over the weekend showing how her son is too afraid to go to lunch due to bullies in his school.

Kimberly said, 'Keaton asked to do this after he had he me pick him up AGAIN because he was afraid to go to lunch. My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he's as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he's good at school.

'Talk to your kids. I've even had friends of mine tell me their kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people. We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.

The video soon gained traction online and has now been viewed over 22 million times.

Soon support began pouring in for Keaton, and even Captain America, Chris Evans, got involved.

 

Eva Longoria and Snoop Dog also sent their love and Mark Ruffalo then invited Keaton to the premiere of his latest movie Infinity War.

Keaton's mother says they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

Internet 1 - School bullies 0.