Kimberly Jones, mother of Keaton Jones, uploaded a video to Facebook over the weekend showing how her son is too afraid to go to lunch due to bullies in his school.

Kimberly said, 'Keaton asked to do this after he had he me pick him up AGAIN because he was afraid to go to lunch. My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he's as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he's good at school.

'Talk to your kids. I've even had friends of mine tell me their kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people. We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

The video soon gained traction online and has now been viewed over 22 million times.

Soon support began pouring in for Keaton, and even Captain America, Chris Evans, got involved.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Eva Longoria and Snoop Dog also sent their love and Mark Ruffalo then invited Keaton to the premiere of his latest movie Infinity War.

I love this boy and I’ve never met him. You are brave and beautiful just as you are, don’t ever let others define who you are. Bullies are insecure and ignorant. Words create emotional poison, don’t listen to them so that poison doesn’t ever get to your pure heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SjntR2Pksk — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) December 10, 2017

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

Keaton's mother says they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

Internet 1 - School bullies 0.