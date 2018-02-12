We're sitting at our desks kind of wishing Dave Moore had never shown us this video.

We've all been guilty of doing some Lotto daydreaming on a Monday - thinking about what we would do if we hit that elusive jackpot.

So this spectacular video isn't helping with our wishful Lotto thinking.

Just have a look at what lies behind this basic shed door and spend the rest of your Monday devastated you're in work and not floating in clear blue seas.

Tune in to Dermot & Dave weekdays from 9am on Today FM!