By 2020, 1 in 2 of us will receive a cancer diagnosis in our lifetime and this year in Ireland alone 10,000 men will hear the words 'you have cancer', with your help, the aim is to reduce that number.

This Father's Day, you are being encouraged by the Irish Cancer Society to remind your Dad to put himself and his health first.

Our Dads spend their time running around after us, providing for us, advising us and cheering us on.

While they concentrate on supporting us from the sidelines, they often sideline their own health and wellbeing, failing to give the time to focus on themselves.

This Father’s Day it’s time to show our appreciation and support our dads by encouraging them to put themselves first.

Help spread the word by visiting the Irish Cancer Society's shop, and purchasing a pair or two of their 'Walking All Over Cancer,' socks and by downloading vouchers to gift your Dad this Father's Day.

A little donation can go a long way, €20 can help a father get to their cancer treatment and home again with care, €50 can help a father struggling with a diagnosis by providing a cancer nurse to talk to in a Daffodil Centre, €120 can give three fathers affected by cancer a free telephone call to a nurse and € 306 can give a father the care of an Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse in their home.

