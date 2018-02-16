Help Solve This Great Debate: How Do You Brush Your Teeth?
A great debate has been raging on Twitter and it has to do with something most of us don't give a second thought to.
How do you brush your teeth every day?
Do you wet the brush? Wet the paste? Or are you a dry brusher?
How do you brush your teeth?— Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) February 15, 2018
Of course, only one of these answers is correct.
Go.
People feel very strongly about this issue.
To help put this debate to bed, Dave Moore has generously recorded a tutorial but controversially he doesn't wet the brush first.
Help solve this debate that has been raging online: how do you brush your teeth? And do you agree with @DaveTodayFM’s way? #DermotAndDave @DermotTodayFM pic.twitter.com/oniPTl3MNr— Today FM (@TodayFM) February 16, 2018
Have your say by voting on the poll above and help us decide what is the correct way to brush your teeth?