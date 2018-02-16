A great debate has been raging on Twitter and it has to do with something most of us don't give a second thought to.

How do you brush your teeth every day?

Do you wet the brush? Wet the paste? Or are you a dry brusher?

How do you brush your teeth?

Of course, only one of these answers is correct.

Go. — Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) February 15, 2018

People feel very strongly about this issue.

To help put this debate to bed, Dave Moore has generously recorded a tutorial but controversially he doesn't wet the brush first.

Help solve this debate that has been raging online: how do you brush your teeth? And do you agree with @DaveTodayFM’s way? #DermotAndDave @DermotTodayFM pic.twitter.com/oniPTl3MNr — Today FM (@TodayFM) February 16, 2018

Have your say by voting on the poll above and help us decide what is the correct way to brush your teeth?