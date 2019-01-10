Ed loves to use mathematical symbols to name his albums.

Maybe he was sending out a message about his formula?

Because musician Brett Domino has made a YouTube video that demonstrates EXACTLY what is required to have that worldwide Ed Sheeran hit.

From instrumentation to lyrics he will take you through the process finally ending on his own utterly brilliant 'Sheeran Hit Song' made from all the steps he has suggested.

Grab your specially adapted liddle geetar, foot pedal and keyboard and you could be the next Ed!

This is funny and genius. Enjoy.