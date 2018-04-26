Don't pack the golf balls, ladders or trolleys if you're heading to Eurovision this year.

Organisers have released a list of the items that are prohibited from this year's song contest.

They include some unusual items like golf balls, ladders, trolleys, handcuffs and powerbanks.

Mugs and cups, extension cords and chairs are also some of the stranger items on the list.

I’m sorry but I can’t stop laughing...who complied this list? No trolleys. Damn I’ll have to schedule my Tesco shop another time. — Sasha 🇲🇪 (@eurotrashsash) April 24, 2018



