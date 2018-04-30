The challenges on Masterchef often leave us feeling a little useless in the kitchen.

But not this time.

Pointless presenter, Richard Osman, tweeted a test over the weekend that is very do-able, even for those of us that still burn toast.

His daughter came up with a challenge at an all-you-can-eat restaurant — to create a dish that wouldn't look out of place on MasterChef.

A great ‘Taskmaster’ challenge from my daughter and her friends. At your local ‘all you can eat’ buffet, create the dish that looks most like something you’d see in the ‘Masterchef’ final... pic.twitter.com/Soa3PFMOv4 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 29, 2018

So, who's up for the challenge?