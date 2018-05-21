MarketWatch made a lot of people spit out their tea over the weekend when they read, 'By the time you turn 35, you should have saved twice your salary.'

Twice. Your. Salary.

After the hysterical laughter died down the good people of Twitter did what they do best, they rolled up their sleeves and addressed this ludicrous suggestion, by offering up their own advice of what you should have accomplished by the age of 35.

And it was beautiful, we identify so hard with all of these.

By age 35 you should have a huge box of cables but you can't throw them out because you're pretty sure you still need a couple of them but you're not sure which ones — Lori G 🌸 (@LoriG) May 19, 2018

By age 35, you should have destroyed two death stars and redeemed the most feared villian in the Galaxy. — Tom McFarlin (@tommcfarlin) May 20, 2018

By age 35 you should have at least one fork in your cutlery drawer that you just don’t like, and actively frown at if you accidentally grab it. — Nutella Enchanted (@chrisopotamia) May 20, 2018

By age 35, you should have figured out how to spell “bananas” without having to mentally sing Hollaback Girl — Jon "Jon Baker" Baker (@JonBaker) May 20, 2018

By age 35 you should be able to re-watch Bridget Jones and think 'You're only 30 and you manage to afford to live alone?' — Emma Reynolds (@EmmaIllustrate) May 20, 2018

by age 35 you should have a kitchen cabinet dedicated entirely to plastic bags that contain other, smaller plastic bags — vytas (@peakysblinder) May 20, 2018

By age 35 you should run into friends and say "WE SHOULD HANG OUT SOON!" twice a week. You will never hang out. You'll just scream this at each other until one of you dies. — Luke Trayser (@trukelayser) May 20, 2018

And to round things off, our favourite one was this.