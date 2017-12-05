We're well into the swing of things now lads.

Once that date clicked over into December 1st people the length and breadth of the country began to whip out the Christmas trees and whack on the decorations to beat the band.

However it turns out you've been decorating your tree wrong this whole time.

Ribbon on point this year 🖒#🎄 #farmhousechristmas #whitelights #classicisalwaysbetter #burlap #verticallights A post shared by Victoria (@speakeasyacres) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:52am PST

Stop the lights. Literally.

Designer Francesco Bilotto is making the bold claim that Christmas tree lights should be hung vertically, not horizontally.

So you should start with the end of the lights that does not have the plug attached and feed it down from the top of the tree to the bottom.

Then pull the lights a few inches to the right (or left) and work your way back up.

Repeat until the whole tree is covered.

This apparently uses fewer strands and will save you money.