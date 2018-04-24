Nothing beats a good cuppa and now you can throw the ultimate tea party and raise funds for a very worthy cause.

Host your very own Tea party while at the same time supporting Alzheimer’s Tea Day, supported by Medtronic.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is the leading dementia-specific service provider in the country.

Alzheimer’s Tea is the charity’s largest fundraising campaign and is held on the first Thursday in May every year.

Every year, thousands of people host tea parties in their homes, offices and schools, so why not join them and register to host your very own Tea Day?

The money raised provides essential support to the 55,000 people living with dementia in Ireland today.

You can register to host your own Alzheimer's Tea Day here or call 01-2073833.



