As the housing crisis in Ireland continues to spiral out of control, photos of sub standard accommodation continue to go live online.

Hallways are being converted into bedrooms and sheds are being advertised as 'cozy minimalist spaces.'

There has been a massive reaction to the photos a group of housing and community activists posted to their Facebook page yesterday, seemingly showing a make-shift bedroom only accessible via a ladder propped up against the wall.

The photos were captured in a house-share in Mountjoy Square in Dublin over the weekend.